GB's Jade Jones

Watch: European Taekwondo Championships

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Walkden and Munro win gold

    Video content

    Video caption: European Taekwondo Championships: Bianca Walkden wins gold - highlights

    Great Britain's Bianca Walkden won her fourth European gold at the European Taekwondo Championships while Beth Munro also triumphed on Friday.

    Walkden, 30, defeated Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk 14-3 in Manchester in the +73kg final.

    Meanwhile Munro, who took silver at last year's Paralympics in Tokyo, defeated Turkey's Secil Er in the K44 65kg final.

    Read about their gold medal-winning fights here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. European Taekwondo Championships schedule

    All times are BST and subject to change

    Sunday 22 May

    Preliminary, quarter and semi-finals (9:00-17:00 BST)

    Para: K41-M63kg, K44-M63kg, K41-F52kg, K44-F52kg

    Olympic: F57kg, M87kg+, F62kg, M74kg

    Finals

    18:35 - Para K44-M63kg

    18:47 - Para K44-F52kg

    19:13 - F57kg

    19:26 - M87kg+

    19:40 - F62kg

    19:53 - M74kg

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How can I watch the European Taekwondo Championships

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    All the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.

    Sunday 22 May

    Evening session - 19:00-20:40 - Red button & BBC Sport & BBC Sport app

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Thinking of trying out taekwondo?

    BBC Sport

    Korea-inspired taekwondo requires patience, self-discipline, dedicated training - and seriously flexible legs!

    It requires effective self-defence, strength development and cardiovascular fitness, all developed through a combination of mental and physical training.

    Information about where you can locate your nearest club can be found on the British Taekwondo, British Taekwondo Council, Taekwondo Association of Northern Ireland, Taekwondo Scotland and Taekwondo Cymru websites.

    Bianca Walkden competes against Aleksandra Kowalczuk
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top