GB's Bradly Sinden

Watch: European Taekwondo Championships - GB's Lane & Sinden win gold

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Walkden and Munro win gold

    Video content

    Video caption: European Taekwondo Championships: Bianca Walkden wins gold - highlights

    Great Britain's Bianca Walkden won her fourth European gold at the European Taekwondo Championships while Beth Munro also triumphed on Friday.

    Walkden, 30, defeated Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk 14-3 in Manchester in the +73kg final.

    Meanwhile Munro, who took silver at last year's Paralympics in Tokyo, defeated Turkey's Secil Er in the K44 65kg final.

    Read about their gold medal-winning fights here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Who should I look out for?

    Lauren Williams
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Three-time European Champion and Olympic silver medallist, Lauren Williams heads up the Team GB contingent as she bids to add another medal to her tally on Saturday.

    Meanwhile, Aaliyah Powell will be looking to improve on her 2019 European bronze medal in the 57kg.

    Former heavyweight world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Bianca Walkden won gold on Friday in the 73kg+.

    And Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Beth Munro did the same in the para K44-F65kg.

    Other Team GB representatives include Maddison Moore, Caden Cunningham, Jade Jones, Bradley Sinden & Joe Lane.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. European Taekwondo Championships schedule

    All times are BST and subject to change

    Saturday 21 May

    Preliminary, quarter and semi finals (09:00-17:00 BST)

    Para: K41-M80kg, K44-M80kg, K41-M80kg+, K44-M80kg+, K41-F57kg, K44-F57kg

    Olympic: M68kg, F46kg, M80kg, F67kg

    Finals

    19:20 - Para K44-F57kg

    19:32 - Para K44-M80kg

    19:45 - K44-M80kg+

    20:14 - M68kg

    20:27 - F46kg

    20:40 - M80kg

    20:54 - F67kg

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. How can I watch the European Taekwondo Championships

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    All the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.

    Saturday 21 May

    Evening session - 19:15-21:25 - Red button & BBC Sport & BBC Sport app

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Thinking of trying out taekwondo?

    BBC Sport

    Korea-inspired taekwondo requires patience, self-discipline, dedicated training - and seriously flexible legs!

    It requires effective self-defence, strength development and cardiovascular fitness, all developed through a combination of mental and physical training.

    Information about where you can locate your nearest club can be found on the British Taekwondo, British Taekwondo Council, Taekwondo Association of Northern Ireland, Taekwondo Scotland and Taekwondo Cymru websites.

    Bianca Walkden competes against Aleksandra Kowalczuk
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top