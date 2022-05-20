Watch: European Taekwondo Championships - GB's Lane & Sinden win gold

Video content Video caption: European Taekwondo Championships: Bianca Walkden wins gold - highlights European Taekwondo Championships: Bianca Walkden wins gold - highlights

Great Britain's Bianca Walkden won her fourth European gold at the European Taekwondo Championships while Beth Munro also triumphed on Friday.

Walkden, 30, defeated Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk 14-3 in Manchester in the +73kg final.

Meanwhile Munro, who took silver at last year's Paralympics in Tokyo, defeated Turkey's Secil Er in the K44 65kg final.

