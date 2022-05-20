Watch: European Taekwondo Championships - GB's Lane & Sinden win gold

Great Britain's Bianca Walkden won her fourth European gold at the European Taekwondo Championships while Beth Munro also triumphed on Friday. Walkden, 30, defeated Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk 14-3 in Manchester in the +73kg final. Meanwhile Munro, who took silver at last year's Paralympics in Tokyo, defeated Turkey's Secil Er in the K44 65kg final. Read about their gold medal-winning fights here.
Walkden and Munro win gold
Who should I look out for?
Three-time European Champion and Olympic silver medallist, Lauren Williams heads up the Team GB contingent as she bids to add another medal to her tally on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Aaliyah Powell will be looking to improve on her 2019 European bronze medal in the 57kg.
Former heavyweight world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Bianca Walkden won gold on Friday in the 73kg+.
And Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Beth Munro did the same in the para K44-F65kg.
Other Team GB representatives include Maddison Moore, Caden Cunningham, Jade Jones, Bradley Sinden & Joe Lane.
European Taekwondo Championships schedule
All times are BST and subject to change
Saturday 21 May
Preliminary, quarter and semi finals (09:00-17:00 BST)
Para: K41-M80kg, K44-M80kg, K41-M80kg+, K44-M80kg+, K41-F57kg, K44-F57kg
Olympic: M68kg, F46kg, M80kg, F67kg
Finals
19:20 - Para K44-F57kg
19:32 - Para K44-M80kg
19:45 - K44-M80kg+
20:14 - M68kg
20:27 - F46kg
20:40 - M80kg
20:54 - F67kg
How can I watch the European Taekwondo Championships
BBC iPlayer
All the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Saturday 21 May
Evening session - 19:15-21:25 - Red button & BBC Sport & BBC Sport app
Thinking of trying out taekwondo?
Korea-inspired taekwondo requires patience, self-discipline, dedicated training - and seriously flexible legs!
It requires effective self-defence, strength development and cardiovascular fitness, all developed through a combination of mental and physical training.
Information about where you can locate your nearest club can be found on the British Taekwondo, British Taekwondo Council, Taekwondo Association of Northern Ireland, Taekwondo Scotland and Taekwondo Cymru websites.