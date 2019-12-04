Watch: World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final semi-finals

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Bianca Walkden celebrates winning gold at the 2019 World Championships Image caption: Bianca Walkden celebrates winning gold at the 2019 World Championships

The Grand Prix Finals are the culmination of the 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Series, which saw the world’s best compete across three events in Rome, Chiba and Sofia.

The finals are taking place in Moscow and there is more than just medals on the line – the champions in each weight category earn their nation a place at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Jade Jones leads a strong British contingent which includes five more athletes, each of which have won medals in the earlier Grand Prix contests this year.

Doncaster’s Bradly Sinden won his first World Championship medal in Manchester earlier this year and will compete in the men’s 68kg category, while triple world champion Bianca Walkden is among the favourites in the top women’s weight class, the +67kg.

Lauren Williams, from Caerphilly, is a double European champion and will be competing in the women’s 67kg category, with Christian McNeish and Mahama Cho completing the British roster in Russia.