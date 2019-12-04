Watch: World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final semi-finals

Follow the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Finals on the BBC
Follow the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Finals on the BBC
All times are GMT and subject to change.
You can watch all of the action from the semi-final stage onwards on the BBC Sport website & app as well as on Connected TVs, and all of our coverage will be available for catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Friday 6 December
Semi-finals: 15:25-19:30 - BBC Sport website and app
Saturday 7 December
Finals and bronze medal matches:06:30-11:00 - BBC Sport website and app
Brits in action in Moscow
The Grand Prix Finals are the culmination of the 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Series, which saw the world’s best compete across three events in Rome, Chiba and Sofia.
The finals are taking place in Moscow and there is more than just medals on the line – the champions in each weight category earn their nation a place at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Jade Jones leads a strong British contingent which includes five more athletes, each of which have won medals in the earlier Grand Prix contests this year.
Doncaster’s Bradly Sinden won his first World Championship medal in Manchester earlier this year and will compete in the men’s 68kg category, while triple world champion Bianca Walkden is among the favourites in the top women’s weight class, the +67kg.
Lauren Williams, from Caerphilly, is a double European champion and will be competing in the women’s 67kg category, with Christian McNeish and Mahama Cho completing the British roster in Russia.
Jones up for Welsh Sports Personality award
Double Olympic champion Jade Jones – who was finally crowned world champion this year – is one of the nominees for the 2019 BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year
Jade Jones secured the first world title of her career with gold at the World Taekwondo Championships in May in Manchester.
Jones won back-to-back Olympic gold medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016, as well as European, Youth Olympic and Grand Prix golds but a world title had proved elusive, with her previous best a silver in her Championships debut in 2011.
The 26-year-old from Flint was introduced to taekwondo by her grandfather, Martin Foulkes, when she was eight and he continued to support the developing youngster through training commitments and tournaments.
You can read more about one of Britain’s most decorated martial artists here.
How to get into taekwondo
BBC Sport
Korean-inspired taekwondo requires patience, self-discipline, dedicated training - and seriously flexible legs!
An Olympic discipline, taekwondo requires effective self-defence, strength development and cardiovascular fitness, all developed through a combination of mental and physical training.
Information about where you can locate your nearest club can be found on the British Taekwondo, British Taekwondo Council, Taekwondo Association of Northern Ireland, Taekwondo Scotland and Taekwondo Cymru websites.