Watch: Taekwondo World Championships - semi-finals & finals

Liverpool’s Bianca Walkden will be focused on a third world title in Manchester this week, but her long-term focus remains on Tokyo next year.

In contrast to her flatmate Jade Jones, a double Olympic champion still trying to win her first world title, Walkden, the long-time World No 1, has won the world crown twice already but admits she is still motivated by the memory of her Olympic disappointment in Rio three years ago.

The 27-year-old went to Brazil as the strong favourite but had to settle for bronze. "It's still really hard to live with that,” she admitted. "My mind is not straying from winning a third world title - then finally that Olympic gold medal in 2020."

Between her world title wins in 2015 and 2017, Walkden dominated the sport, staying unbeaten in 2016 until her semi-final defeat in Rio and scooping all four Grand Prix events in a single season.

"It's about leaving a legacy behind now," she said. "I'm never happy unless I get the gold. I got four silvers and three golds last year, and I wanted all golds.”