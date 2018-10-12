Watch: World Taekwondo Grand Prix - Men's -80kg & Women's -57kg

The World Taekwondo Grand Prix was introduced by the World Taekwondo Federation in 2013 to provide a system for qualification to the Olympics with four competitions per year. The events this year have taken place in Rome, Moscow, Taoyuan before hitting Manchester this week. The final will take place in Fujairah in the UAE on the 22 and 23 November. Going into the weekend, South Korea currently top this years medal table with 19 medals and eight golds. Great Britain lie fifth with nine medals and one gold medal.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What is it?
The World Taekwondo Grand Prix was introduced by the World Taekwondo Federation in 2013 to provide a system for qualification to the Olympics with four competitions per year.
The events this year have taken place in Rome, Moscow, Taoyuan before hitting Manchester this week.
The final will take place in Fujairah in the UAE on the 22 and 23 November.
Going into the weekend, South Korea currently top this years medal table with 19 medals and eight golds. Great Britain lie fifth with nine medals and one gold medal.
Who's competing for GB?
Men's squad
-58kg: Hassan Haider
-68kg: Christian McNeish, Bradly Sinden, Josh Calland
-80kg: Damon Sansum
+80kg: Mahama Cho; Lutalo Muhammad
Women's squad
-49kg: Jordyn Smith, Maddison Moore
-57kg: Rachelle Booth, Jade Jones, Kyla Julien
-67kg: Molly Dunbavin, Lauren Williams
+67kg: Rebecca McGowan, Bianca Walkden
BBC coverage
Times are BST and subject to late changes
Sunday 21 October
18:00-20:00, Connected TV and online
How to get into Taekwondo?
Korea-inspired taekwondo requires patience, self-discipline, dedicated training - and seriously flexible legs!
The second Olympic discipline, taekwondo requires effective self-defence, strength development and cardiovascular fitness, all developed through a combination of mental and physical training.
Information about where you can locate your nearest club can be found on the British Taekwondo, British Taekwondo Council, Taekwondo Association of Northern Ireland, Taekwondo Scotland and Taekwondo Cymru websites.