Watch: World Taekwondo Grand Prix - Men's -80kg & Women's -57kg

The World Taekwondo Grand Prix was introduced by the World Taekwondo Federation in 2013 to provide a system for qualification to the Olympics with four competitions per year.

The events this year have taken place in Rome, Moscow, Taoyuan before hitting Manchester this week.

The final will take place in Fujairah in the UAE on the 22 and 23 November.

Going into the weekend, South Korea currently top this years medal table with 19 medals and eight golds. Great Britain lie fifth with nine medals and one gold medal.