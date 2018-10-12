Bianca Walkden

Watch: World Taekwondo Grand Prix - Men's -58kg and Women's -49kg & +67kg

  1. Men's -58kg: Hassan Haider competes for GB
  2. Women's -49kg: GB's Jordyn Smith and Maddison Moore in action
  3. Women's +67kg: Rebecca McGowan and Bianca Walkden taking part for GB
  4. Use play button to watch coverage

  1. What is it?

    The World Taekwondo Grand Prix was introduced by the World Taekwondo Federation in 2013 to provide a system for qualification to the Olympics with four competitions per year.

    The events this year have taken place in Rome, Moscow, Taoyuan before hitting Manchester this week.

    The final will take place in Fujairah in the UAE on the 22 and 23 November.

    Going into the weekend, South Korea currently top this years medal table with 19 medals and eight golds. Great Britain lie fifth with nine medals and one gold medal.

    Jade Jones
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Jade Jones won GB's only gold this year winning the -57kg category in Rome.
  2. Who's competing for GB?

    Men's squad

    -58kg: Hassan Haider

    -68kg: Christian McNeish, Bradly Sinden, Josh Calland

    -80kg: Damon Sansum

    +80kg: Mahama Cho; Lutalo Muhammad

    Women's squad

    -49kg: Jordyn Smith, Maddison Moore

    -57kg: Rachelle Booth, Jade Jones, Kyla Julien

    -67kg: Molly Dunbavin, Lauren Williams

    +67kg: Rebecca McGowan, Bianca Walkden

    Bianca Walkden
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. BBC coverage

    Times are BST and subject to late changes

    Saturday 20 October

    19:00-22:00, Connected TV and online

    Sunday 21 October

    18:00-20:00, Connected TV and online

  4. How to get into Taekwondo?

    Korea-inspired taekwondo requires patience, self-discipline, dedicated training - and seriously flexible legs!

    The second Olympic discipline, taekwondo requires effective self-defence, strength development and cardiovascular fitness, all developed through a combination of mental and physical training.

    Information about where you can locate your nearest club can be found on the British Taekwondo, British Taekwondo Council, Taekwondo Association of Northern Ireland, Taekwondo Scotland and Taekwondo Cymru websites.

    Video caption: 'You don't have to be fastest or strongest'
