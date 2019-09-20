Josh Stacey - Class 10

Watch: Para Table Tennis European Championships - team semi-finals & finals

Schedule/results (external link)

  1. How to watch the Para Table Tennis European Championships

    The BBC will bring you live coverage of the Para Table Tennis European Championships which you can follow on Connected TVs plus the BBC Sport website & app.

    Saturday, 21 September

    08:00–16:00 – Para-Table Tennis, BBC Sport Website & app

    You can also catch-up on all the action on BBC iPlayer.

  2. Watch Harry's inspiring story

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Para-Table tennis sharpens your reflexes and mental agility, it's cheap to play as you can play in public for free or in a leisure centre for a small cost, and playing can reduce stress and anxiety. Think it could be the sport for you?

    The Activity Alliance can direct you to numerous participation opportunities and programmes including information on sports like para-table tennis in your local area. For other areas of the UK, visit Disability Sport Wales, Disability Sports NI, or Scottish Disability Sport.

    Regardless of your level of fitness or ability, joining a table tennis club is a great way to build your confidence, meet likeminded people and create a new social circle with people you can share your experiences with – just like Harry did.

    If it's your dream to compete at the highest level then Para Sport is the destination for you.

    Their Pathway to the Paralympics scheme includes initiatives and events which are designed to help you develop your skills and get the best out of disability sport.

    Video caption: The table tennis coach with Down's Syndrome
