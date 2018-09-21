Watch: European Table Tennis Championships - semi-finals and finals

How do I start?

Find a local club or public table at Table Tennis England ,Table Tennis Wales ,Table Tennis Scotland andTable Tennis Northern Ireland .

What is table tennis?

As the name suggests, it's tennis... on a table. You can play singles or doubles and use bats to hit a light ball over the net and onto their opponents side of the table. You can see the full rules and regulations on the Table Tennis England website.

Is it for me?

Table tennis is suitable for every age and fitness level, and it's easy to find a place to play - with tables everywhere from parks to leisure centres, bars and shopping centres. You can even play at home - all you need is a ball, bats and a table.