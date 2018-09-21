Watch: European Table Tennis Championships - semi-finals and finals

Vladimir Samsonov of Belarus

European Table Tennis Championships - semi-finals and finals

Summary

  1. Singles semi-finals from 09:30 BST
  2. Gold medal matches from 14:30 BST
  3. Use the play icon to watch live coverage

  1. BBC coverage times

    European Table Tennis Championships

    Times are BST and subject to late changes

    Sunday, 23 September09:30-18:30, Connected TV and online

  2. What is this event?

    European Table Tennis Championships

    The European Table Tennis Championships is an international table tennis competition for the national teams of the member associations of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU).

    First held in 1958, the ETTU organised the European Championships every two years in even-numbered years until 2002, when they changed to odd-numbered years. Since 2007, the competition has been contested annually.

  3. How to get into table tennis?

    Get Inspired

    How do I start?

    Find a local club or public table at Table Tennis England,Table Tennis Wales,Table Tennis ScotlandandTable Tennis Northern Ireland.

    What is table tennis?

    As the name suggests, it's tennis... on a table. You can play singles or doubles and use bats to hit a light ball over the net and onto their opponents side of the table. You can see the full rules and regulations on the Table Tennis England website.

    Is it for me?

    Table tennis is suitable for every age and fitness level, and it's easy to find a place to play - with tables everywhere from parks to leisure centres, bars and shopping centres. You can even play at home - all you need is a ball, bats and a table.

    Video caption: 11-year-old Anna Hursey: from the school playground to the Commonwealths
