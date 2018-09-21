Watch: European Table Tennis Championships - doubles semi-finals
Summary
- Women's and men's doubles semi-finals from 15:15 BST
- Women's and men's quarter-finals from 17:15 BST
- Use the play icon to watch live coverage
All times stated are UK
BBC coverage times
European Table Tennis Championships
Times are BST and subject to late changes
Saturday, 22 September
15:15-21:15, Connected TV and online
Sunday, 23 September 09:30-18:30, Connected TV and online
What is this event?
European Table Tennis Championships
The European Table Tennis Championships is an international table tennis competition for the national teams of the member associations of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU).
First held in 1958, the ETTU organised the European Championships every two years in even-numbered years until 2002, when they changed to odd-numbered years. Since 2007, the competition has been contested annually.
How to get into table tennis?
Get Inspired
How do I start?
Find a local club or public table at Table Tennis England , Table Tennis Wales , Table Tennis Scotland and Table Tennis Northern Ireland .
What is table tennis?
As the name suggests, it's tennis... on a table. You can play singles or doubles and use bats to hit a light ball over the net and onto their opponents side of the table. You can see the full rules and regulations on the Table Tennis England website.
Is it for me?
Table tennis is suitable for every age and fitness level, and it's easy to find a place to play - with tables everywhere from parks to leisure centres, bars and shopping centres. You can even play at home - all you need is a ball, bats and a table.