Paul Drinkhall

Catch-up: Table Tennis Team World Cup - England men v Japan

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Could you be a table tennis titan?

    The Table Tennis Titans are on the lookout for the next superhero to join their comic book.

    Do you have what it takes to be a Table Tennis Superhero?

    Take our quiz here and find out now!

    Table Tennis Titans
    Copyright: BBC
  2. Schedule

    Thursday, 22 February

    Men's group match: England 1-3 Japan

    Friday, 23 February

    10:00 GMT - Women's group match: Singapore v England

    Followed by - Men's group match: England v Egypt

    Saturday, 24 February

    10:00-15:30 GMT - Men's and Women's Semi-Final

    17:00-22:00 GMT - Men's and Women's Semi-Final

    Sunday, 25 February

    11:00-14:00 GMT - Women’s final

    15:00-18:00 GMT - Men’s final

  3. Who's competing for England?

    England's men's team have a nucleus of Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford, who helped take the team to an unlikely bronze medal in the same event in Kuala Lumpur in 2016.

    England have only once won the men's event - in Bucharest, Romania in 1953, and the bronze medal in Malaysia two years ago was their first medal for 61 years in the now-biannual tournament.

    The women's team is led by teenager Tin-Tin Ho, who was only 16 when she partnered Pitchford to win the the Commonwealth Games mixed doubles title.

    England's women will be looking for their first medal since 1965 - but will have to overcome their position as bottom seeds to do so.

    Men's team: Paul Drinkhall, Liam Pitchford and Samuel Walker, David McBeath and Tom Jarvis

    Women's team: Tin-Tin Ho, Maria Tsaptsinos, Denise Payet, Charlotte Bardsley and Kelly Sibley

    Tin-Tin Ho
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. Get Inspired: How to get into Table Tennis

    You really can table tennis anywhere, although if you're playing at home, watch out for your mum's best china!

    In England, Ping! is an innovative project where people can play social and competitive table tennis for free. Meanwhile, you can find permanent outdoor free-to-use tables in parks in places such as Hull, Birmingham and Bristol, while an increasing number of bars around the country have tables.

    For opportunities near you, contact Irish Table Tennis, the Table Tennis Association of Wales or Table Tennis Scotland.

    Paul Drinkhall
    Copyright: Getty Images
