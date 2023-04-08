Listen: British Swimming Championships

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

British record holder, Ben Proud will be one of the favourites in the 50m freestyle. This follows a successful 2022 when he became the first swimmer to win World, European and Commonwealth titles in the same year.

Olympic champion Duncan Scott is also in action competing in the 200m individual medley. In the women’s event Abbie Wood is currently the fastest seed, an event she won bronze at in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Another Commonwealth medallist Dan Jervis will be looking to add another title in the 800m freestyle.

Britain's three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty withdrew from the event citing mental health reasons.