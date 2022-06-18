Watch: World Aquatics Championships - GB in action

Budapest is host to the Aquatics World Championships 2022. It is the first World Championships since 2019, where team GB had one of their most successful championships.
Team GB head to Budapest off the back of their record medal haul at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The team is made up of experienced team members with triple European Champion Molly Renshaw and double Olympic gold medallist and four time World Champion James Guy, heading the line-up. The duo are both making their fifth World Championships appearance.
Olympic medallists Tom Dean, Anna Hopkin and Matt Richards are also in competition alongside some new faces with Freya Colbert, Medi Harris and Lewis Burras all making their first senior team for GB.
Unfortunately Adam Peaty is not amongst the starters due to injury and Duncan Scott has withdrawn after problems recovering from Covid.
How can I watch the World Aquatics Championships?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Live coverage from BBC Sport across the whole eight days of aquatics action in Budapest on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
One of the nation's most popular activities, swimming is for anyone and everyone. From chilling out on the inflatables to doing several laps in the deep end, it's hard not to love a dip in the pool.
Is it for me?
Learning to swim is an important life skill and a great way to keep active, hundreds of thousands of people in the UK use swimming as a way to keep fit, relax and have fun.
What to expect when I start?
Swimming lessons are not just for children, most pools will offer adult only classes.
You can do it cheaply by becoming a member at your local leisure centre and most also offer a pay-as-you-go option.
You'll get an all-round workout, swimming works almost every part of your body.
Para-swimming is one of the most popular choices of activity for disabled adults and children. The sensory nature of water can help those with emotional or behavioural disorders and learning to swim is a great way to socialise and make new friends. Contact your local pool, to learn about para-swim sessions.
What else can you do in the pool?
Synchronised swimming, could be a fun activity to try out with friends, but if you don't like having your head under water then Aqua fitness, could be a good alternative.
Water Polo is exciting to watch and a lot of fun to play. This dynamic game requires three basic skills: swimming, treading water and passing. Find out more about the sport in England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland.
What are the World Aquatics Championships?
Sunday 19 June
17:00 - 18:00 -BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Monday 20 June
17:00 - 19:05 -BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Tuesday 21 June
17:00 - 19:15 -BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Wednesday 22 June
17:00 - 19:15 -BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Thursday 23 June
17:00 - 19:10 -BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Friday 24 June
17:00 - 18:45 -BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
How to get into swimming
How do I start?
Find out how you can learn to swim in England, Wales,Scotland, and Northern Ireland.You can also use Swim England' s pool finder, to find your local swimming bath.
