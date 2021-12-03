Watch: International Swimming League final - Dressel & Le Clos in action

Duncan Scott, Tom Dean and Freya Anderson are the British standard bearers for London Roar.

Scott is a big presence for London. He is the most versatile swimmer on the planet - taking part in everything from the 100m freestyle to the 400m medley. He will be swimming in quite a few of those and will win quite a few as well, so expect Scott to score a lot of points.

Dean beat Scott to Olympic gold in the 200m freestyle, so you can expect them to double up in a few races. A real dream team.

Anderson is another one of our Olympic gold medal winners from Tokyo, in the mixed 4x100m medley relay. Expect her to go well in the 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle.

Away from London Roar, Energy Standard's Ben Proud should provide good competition for Le Clos and Dressel in the 50m freestyle.

Imogen Clark has also been swimming well for LA Current, breaking the British record in the 50m backstroke just last week, so is certainly one to watch.