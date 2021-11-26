Watch: International Swimming League play-offs - Dressel, Hibbott & Litchfield in action

Over 250 international athletes from more than 50 countries – with over 150 Olympic and world medals between them – will be competing in Eindhoven from 11 to 28 November for a place in the International Swimming League Season 3 2021 Final.

The ISL currently consists of 10 teams based in Europe (UK-based London Roar, Italy-based Aqua Centurions, Energy Standard, and the Hungary-based Iron), North America (Cali Condors, DC Trident, LA Current, NY Breakers and Toronto Titans), and Asia (Tokyo Frog Kings).

Eight teams have advanced to the play-offs for a three-week round-robin, and the top four of those squads will compete in the third ISL final in December.