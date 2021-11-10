Watch: International Swimming League play-offs - Dressel & King in action

Over 250 international athletes from more than 50 countries – with
over 150 Olympic and world medals between them – will be competing in Eindhoven
from 11 to 28 November for a place in the International Swimming League Season
3 2021 Final.
The ISL currently consists of 10 teams based in Europe (UK-based
London Roar, Italy-based Aqua Centurions, Energy Standard, and the
Hungary-based Iron), North America (Cali Condors, DC Trident, LA Current, NY
Breakers and Toronto Titans), and Asia (Tokyo Frog Kings).
Eight teams have advanced to the play-offs for a three-week
round-robin, and the top four of those squads will compete in the third ISL
final in December.
Energy Standard, DC Trident, Cali Condors and Iron will compete in
the first match of the play-offs on November 11-12, followed by Aqua
Centurions, London Roar, LA Current and Toronto Titans who will clash on
November 13-14.
How to get into Swimming
One of the nation's most popular activities, swimming is for
anyone and everyone. From chilling out on the inflatables to doing several laps
in the deep end, it's hard not to love a dip in the pool.
Swimming lessons are not just for children, most pools will offer
adult only classes.
You can do it cheaply by becoming a member at your local leisure
centre and most also offer a pay-as-you-go option.
You'll get an all-round workout, swimming works almost every part
of your body.
Para-swimming is one of the most popular choices of activity for
disabled adults and children. The sensory nature of water can help those with
emotional or behavioural disorders and learning to swim is a great way to
socialise and make new friends. Contact your local pool to learn about
para-swim sessions.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Swimming lessons are not just for children, most pools will offer
adult only classes.
-
You can do it cheaply by becoming a member at your local leisure
centre and most also offer a pay-as-you-go option.
-
You'll get an all-round workout, swimming works almost every part
of your body.
-
Para-swimming is one of the most popular choices of activity for
disabled adults and children. The sensory nature of water can help those with
emotional or behavioural disorders and learning to swim is a great way to
socialise and make new friends. Contact your local pool to learn about
para-swim sessions.
What is it?
Over 250 international athletes from more than 50 countries – with over 150 Olympic and world medals between them – will be competing in Eindhoven from 11 to 28 November for a place in the International Swimming League Season 3 2021 Final.
The ISL currently consists of 10 teams based in Europe (UK-based London Roar, Italy-based Aqua Centurions, Energy Standard, and the Hungary-based Iron), North America (Cali Condors, DC Trident, LA Current, NY Breakers and Toronto Titans), and Asia (Tokyo Frog Kings).
Eight teams have advanced to the play-offs for a three-week round-robin, and the top four of those squads will compete in the third ISL final in December.
Energy Standard, DC Trident, Cali Condors and Iron will compete in the first match of the play-offs on November 11-12, followed by Aqua Centurions, London Roar, LA Current and Toronto Titans who will clash on November 13-14.
How to get into Swimming
One of the nation's most popular activities, swimming is for anyone and everyone. From chilling out on the inflatables to doing several laps in the deep end, it's hard not to love a dip in the pool.