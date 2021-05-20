Watch: European Swimming Championships - Peaty, Renshaw & Scott in action

The finals are spread out across all seven days of competition in Budapest. Here is what the final three days have in store: Friday 21 May Women: 1500m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m breaststroke and 4x200m freestyle Men: 50m butterfly: 200m freestyle Saturday 22 May Men: 800m freestyle, 50m breaststroke and 200m backstroke Women: 100m freestyle and 200m individual medley Mixed: 4x100m freestyle Sunday 23 May Men: 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 400m individual medley and 4x100m medley Women: 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 200m backstroke, 400m freestyle and 4x100m medley
When are the finals at the European Swimming Championships?
The finals are spread out across all seven days of competition in Budapest. Here is what the final three days have in store:
Friday 21 May
Women: 1500m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m breaststroke and 4x200m freestyle
Men: 50m butterfly: 200m freestyle
Saturday 22 May
Men: 800m freestyle, 50m breaststroke and 200m backstroke
Women: 100m freestyle and 200m individual medley
Mixed: 4x100m freestyle
Sunday 23 May
Men: 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 400m individual medley and 4x100m medley
Women: 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 200m backstroke, 400m freestyle and 4x100m medley
How can I watch the European Swimming Championships?
BBC iPlayer
You can watch all of the week’s action live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button & on the BBC Sport mobile app – as well as catch BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary.
All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Friday 21 May
17:00-19:25 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app
Saturday 22 May
17:00-19:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app
Sunday 23 May
17:00-19:05 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app
