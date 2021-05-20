Watch: European Swimming Championships - Peaty, Renshaw & Scott in action

One of the nation's most popular activities, swimming is for anyone and everyone. From chilling out on the inflatables to doing several laps in the deep end, it's hard not to love a dip in the pool.

Learning to swim is an important life skill and a great way to keep active, hundreds of thousands of people in the UK use swimming as a way to keep fit, relax and have fun.

Find out how you can learn to swim in England , Wales , Scotland and Northern Ireland . You can also use Swim England's pool finder to find your local swimming bath.