Watch: European Swimming Championships - Peaty, Renshaw & Scott in action

  1. When are the finals at the European Swimming Championships?

    The finals are spread out across all seven days of competition in Budapest. Here is what the final three days have in store:

    Friday 21 May

    Women: 1500m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m breaststroke and 4x200m freestyle

    Men: 50m butterfly: 200m freestyle

    Saturday 22 May

    Men: 800m freestyle, 50m breaststroke and 200m backstroke

    Women: 100m freestyle and 200m individual medley

    Mixed: 4x100m freestyle

    Sunday 23 May

    Men: 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 400m individual medley and 4x100m medley

    Women: 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 200m backstroke, 400m freestyle and 4x100m medley

  2. How can I watch the European Swimming Championships?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    You can watch all of the week’s action live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button & on the BBC Sport mobile app – as well as catch BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary.

    All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.

    Friday 21 May

    17:00-19:25 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app

    Saturday 22 May

    17:00-19:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app

    Sunday 23 May

    17:00-19:05 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app

    For full coverage details, click here.

  3. How to get into swimming

    BBC Sport

    One of the nation's most popular activities, swimming is for anyone and everyone. From chilling out on the inflatables to doing several laps in the deep end, it's hard not to love a dip in the pool.

    Learning to swim is an important life skill and a great way to keep active, hundreds of thousands of people in the UK use swimming as a way to keep fit, relax and have fun.

    Find out how you can learn to swim in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. You can also use Swim England's pool finder to find your local swimming bath.

