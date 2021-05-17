Listen: European Swimming Championships - Peaty & Vasey in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The European Swimming Championships are a seven-day event taking place in Budapest, Hungary and form part of the European Aquatics Championships that also includes diving, open-water swimming and synchronised swimming.

The Championships are another much-needed opportunity for athletes to get competitive practice in ahead of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics that take place between 23 July and 8 August.

This year’s event takes us back to the site of the first ever edition of the European Aquatics Championships in 1926. Britain lie seventh on the all-time medal table of the biennial event which was postponed last year due to the pandemic.