Watch: International Swimming League final day two

Former Great Britain swimmer Mark Foster has seen every stroke of this year’s ISL in his role as television analyst, commentator and interviewer and says it is the new names that have come through that have made the ISL 2020 season most interesting for him.

“Take Emre Sakci on the Iron team – he was good, but now he has been great. I’d not heard of him before, so it’s almost like you are getting these new faces, new names, and the next generation.”

According to Foster, that includes swimmers like the London Roar’s Freya Anderson. “She’s my woman to watch in the next year - seeing her go up against the world’s greatest swimmers and beat them on occasion and come close on others – she has been a standout,” he said.Foster was the first on the spot to interview London’s Kira Toussaint and Adam Peaty and Cali’s Caeleb Dressel when world records started to tumble during last weekend’s semi-finals.

“You always want to see the best swimmers on the planet because they’re the stars,” he said. “It is so exciting to see what the human body can do and how it pushes those limits. There’s nothing better to show how good they are than by breaking world records.”