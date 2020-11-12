Watch: International Swimming League semi-finals

Which British swimmers are competing in the International Swimming League?
Which British swimmers are competing in the International Swimming League?
London Roar (15): Freya Anderson, Elliot Clogg, Kathleen Dawson, Tom Dean, Luke Greenbank, James Guy, Holly Hibbott, Anna Hopkin, Emily Large, Scott McLay, Siobhan-Marie O'Connor, Adam Peaty, Duncan Scott, Harriet West, Aimee Willmott.
New York Breakers (8): Chloe Golding, Joe Litchfield, Molly Renshaw, Matt Richards, Sarah Vasey, Jacob Whittle, James Wilby, Abbie Wood.
Energy Standard (5): Imogen Clarke, Georgia Davies, Lucy Hope, Max Litchfield, Ben Proud.
Toronto Titans (3): Candice Hall, Jay Lelliot, Jocelyn Ulyett.
Aqua Centurions (2): Tian Bruce, Kathryn Greenslade.
Team Iron (2): Isabella Hindley, Ross Murdoch.
Cali Condors (1): Mark Szaranek.