Adam Peaty

Watch: International Swimming League semi-finals

  1. Which British swimmers are competing in the International Swimming League?

    London Roar (15): Freya Anderson, Elliot Clogg, Kathleen Dawson, Tom Dean, Luke Greenbank, James Guy, Holly Hibbott, Anna Hopkin, Emily Large, Scott McLay, Siobhan-Marie O'Connor, Adam Peaty, Duncan Scott, Harriet West, Aimee Willmott.

    New York Breakers (8): Chloe Golding, Joe Litchfield, Molly Renshaw, Matt Richards, Sarah Vasey, Jacob Whittle, James Wilby, Abbie Wood.

    Energy Standard (5): Imogen Clarke, Georgia Davies, Lucy Hope, Max Litchfield, Ben Proud.

    Toronto Titans (3): Candice Hall, Jay Lelliot, Jocelyn Ulyett.

    Aqua Centurions (2): Tian Bruce, Kathryn Greenslade.

    Team Iron (2): Isabella Hindley, Ross Murdoch.

    Cali Condors (1): Mark Szaranek.

