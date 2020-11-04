Watch: International Swimming League - London Roar in action

BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of the London Roars’ matches in the International Swimming League plus the semi-finals and final across BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app.

You can also watch live on BBC iPlayer and on catch-up for 30 days here.

Thursday, 5 November

Match Six, Day One: 15:00-17:15 - BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app plus BBC iPlayer.

London's other match will take place on 9-10 Nov before the semi-finals (14-16 Nov) and finals (21-22 Nov).