Watch: Climbing World Championships - Lead finals

There are plenty of GB climbers in action, including Maximillian Milne, Hamish McArthur, William Ridal and William Bosi, who all finished in the top 12 in qualifying for the men's event. They were followed by James Pope in 18th.

But it's 19-year-old Hamish McArthur that is most likely to rival Olympic bronze medallist Jakob Schubert of Austria for that World Championship Lead title.

Sport climbing's first-ever women's Olympic champion Janja Garnbret has decided to skip the event, sighting the need for a break following her Lead World Cup win in Kranj last week. This means the floor is wide open for a new world champion in all three events in Moscow.

GB's Molly Thompson-Smith will face fierce competition against the USA's Natalia Grossmanis and the 2019 silver medallist Mia Krampl of Slovenia, who are both in fine form.

There will be plenty of Olympians on show as well as some up-and-coming climbing stars looking to gain valuable experience with the 2024 Paris Olympic Games just three years away.