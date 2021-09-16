Watch: Climbing World Championships - Men's bouldering final

The IFSC Climbing World Championships are a biennial event, the 2021 edition will be the 17th event.
The Climbing World Championships determine the champions in various disciplines of sport climbing including: Lead Climbing, Bouldering and Speed Climbing.
Taking place in Moscow between Wednesday 15 September and Tuesday 21 September there will be two venues used across the week: the Irina Viner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace and the Universal Sports Hall CSKA Moscow.
How can I watch the 2021 Climbing World Championships?
BBC iPlayer
Sunday 19 September
Men’s Bouldering Final: 15:55-17:30 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
Tuesday 21 September
Lead Finals: 17:55-20:00 - iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
Wednesday 22 September
Lead Finals (replay): 11:30-13:25 - BBC Red Button
All of the events are available as catch-up on BBC iPlayer for 30 days too.
Rock climbing with ropes can be done indoors and outdoors. In indoor climbing you make your way up a wall by following a series of coloured grips, known as 'holds.' The colour of the holds usually indicate the route you can take. Sounds dangerous, but it's not - to stop you from falling and injuring yourself you are tied to a rope.
There are many different types of outdoor climbing where you can enjoy nature, such as bouldering, scrambling, sport climbing and trad climbing. The BMC website has more information on what these are and how to get involved.
Bouldering is rock climbing without the ropes. The walls are lower off the ground and there are crash mats underneath in case you fall.
Is it for me?
It's a sociable sport and welcomes climbers of all levels. With hundreds of climbing walls around the UK - you don't need to live near mountains to get involved.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Rock climbing with ropes can be done indoors and outdoors. In indoor climbing you make your way up a wall by following a series of coloured grips, known as 'holds.' The colour of the holds usually indicate the route you can take. Sounds dangerous, but it's not - to stop you from falling and injuring yourself you are tied to a rope.
There are many different types of outdoor climbing where you can enjoy nature, such as bouldering, scrambling, sport climbing and trad climbing. The BMC website has more information on what these are and how to get involved.
Bouldering is rock climbing without the ropes. The walls are lower off the ground and there are crash mats underneath in case you fall.
What are the Climbing World Championships?
How to get into climbing
How do I start?
British Mountaineering Council (BMC) will be able to help you find a club near you in England and Wales.
If you live in Scotland, get in touch with Mountaineering Scotland and in Northern Ireland, try Mountaineering Ireland.
