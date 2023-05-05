Gerard Greene

Watch: World Seniors Snooker: Greene v Hancorn

  1. What is the World Seniors Snooker?

    The World Senior Snooker is the pinnacle of the World Seniors Snooker Tour. For the fifth consecutive year, the event is being held at the iconic Crucible Theatre, Sheffield from the 3-7 May.

    The championship follows on from several qualifying competitions across the season. This year's 16 man strong field include former winners & world title holders from nine different nationalities.

    Wales' Lee Walker goes into the competition as favourite following on from his win here in 2022, marking the biggest win of his career.

  2. How can I watch?

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    Saturday 6 May

    12:00 - 16:00 - BBC iPlayer & online

    19:00 - 23:00 - Red Button, iPlayer & online

    Sunday 7 May

    12:00 - 16:00 - Red Button, iPlayer & online

    19:00 - 23:00 - Red Button, iPlayer & online

  3. How to get into snooker

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye co-ordination.

    Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

