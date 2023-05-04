Watch: 2023 World Seniors Snooker: Johnson v Ridley

Jimmy White, who still holds the record for the only player to have defended and won the event three times, is attending.

Another former winner returning to the Crucible this week is the 2017 champion Peter Lines, one of the most decorated players in seniors tour history.

Seven-times world professional champion Stephen Hendry of Scotland is also listed amongst the 16 starters. Aiming for his maiden world seniors crown, Stephen has a tough first round being drawn against former winner Darren Morgan. Morgan has three final appearances here in total, his latest being in 2019.