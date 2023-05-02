Watch: 2023 World Seniors Snooker - Defending Champion Lee Walker in action

Welshman Lee Walker took the title in 2022 with the biggest win of his career beating Jimmy White in the final. He gets his title defence underway against Gerard Greene (3 May 12:00pm). Greene is a tough opponent, who's been contesting the professional circuit this season.
White also returns and still holds the record for the only player to have defended and won the event more than once in 2010, 2019 and 2020.
Another former winner returning to the Crucible this week is the 2017 champion Peter Lines, one of the most decorated players in seniors tour history.
Seven-times world professional champion Stephen Hendry of Scotland is also listed amongst the 16 starters. Aiming for his maiden world seniors crown, Stephen has a tough first round being drawn against former winner Darren Morgan. Morgan has three final appearences here in total, his latest being in 2019.
Completing the top half of the draw is Ken Doherty v Alfie Burden. Doherty has won world junior, amateur and professional championships throughout his career and will be looking for a win here to complete an unprecedented quadruple.
What is the World Seniors Snooker?
BBC Sport
The World Senior Snooker is the pinnacle of the World Seniors Snooker Tour. For the fifth consecutive year the event is being held at the iconic Crucible Theatre, Sheffield from the 3-7 May.
The championship follows on from several qualifying competitions across the season. This year's 16 man strong field include former winners & world title holders from nine different nationalities.
Wales' Lee Walker goes into the competition as favourite following on from his win here in 2022, marking the biggest win of his career.
Who should I watch out for?
BBC Sport
How can I watch?
All times are BST subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Live coverage
Wednesday 3 May
19:00 - 23:00 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer & online
Thursday 4 May
19:00 - 23:00 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer & online
Friday 5 May
12:00 - 16:00 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer & online
19:00 - 23:00 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer & online
Saturday 6 May
12:00 - 16:00 - BBC iPlayer & online
19:00 - 23:00 - Red Button, iPlayer & online
Sunday 7 May
12:00 - 16:00 - Red Button, iPlayer & online
19:00 - 23:00 - Red Button, iPlayer & online
