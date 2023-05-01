World Championship final: Selby 8-9 Brecel - watch & text

Relive Mark Selby making history as the first player to make a 147 maximum break in a World Snooker Championship final.
More magic in Crucible climax?
Selby 8-9 Brecel
Well, what can we do to top yesterday?
We had two scintillating sessions of snooker, capped by the
first maximum break in a World Championship final as Mark Selby made a
magical 147 in Sunday’s penultimate frame.
Despite that, he still trails the ‘Belgian Bullet’ Luca
Brecel - the maiden World Championship finalist from mainland Europe, in what is proving to be
a tournament of firsts - by nine frames to eight.
But having fought back from 5-1 and 9-5 down already - and with
that 147 still fresh in his mind - is the momentum now with Selby? Stick with
us right here all the way to what’s sure to be a thrilling conclusion.
