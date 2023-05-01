World Championship final: Selby 8-9 Brecel - watch & text

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Well, what can we do to top yesterday?

We had two scintillating sessions of snooker, capped by the first maximum break in a World Championship final as Mark Selby made a magical 147 in Sunday’s penultimate frame.

Despite that, he still trails the ‘Belgian Bullet’ Luca Brecel - the maiden World Championship finalist from mainland Europe, in what is proving to be a tournament of firsts - by nine frames to eight.

But having fought back from 5-1 and 9-5 down already - and with that 147 still fresh in his mind - is the momentum now with Selby? Stick with us right here all the way to what’s sure to be a thrilling conclusion.