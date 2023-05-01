Mark Selby and Luca Brecel with the World Championship trophy
World Championship final: Selby 8-9 Brecel - watch & text

  1. Watch: Selby makes historic first World final 147

    Selby 8-9 Brecel

    Relive Mark Selby making history as the first player to make a 147 maximum break in a World Snooker Championship final.

  2. More magic in Crucible climax?

    Selby 8-9 Brecel

    Mark Selby celebrates his 147 break in the World Championship final
    Well, what can we do to top yesterday?

    We had two scintillating sessions of snooker, capped by the first maximum break in a World Championship final as Mark Selby made a magical 147 in Sunday’s penultimate frame.

    Despite that, he still trails the ‘Belgian Bullet’ Luca Brecel - the maiden World Championship finalist from mainland Europe, in what is proving to be a tournament of firsts - by nine frames to eight.

    But having fought back from 5-1 and 9-5 down already - and with that 147 still fresh in his mind - is the momentum now with Selby? Stick with us right here all the way to what’s sure to be a thrilling conclusion.

