Si Jiahui of China chalks the cue

Watch: World Snooker Championship semi-finals - Luca Brecel v Si Jiahui

Scores, schedule & coverage

  1. The Snooker World Championship 2023

    Ronnie O'Sullivan beaten by Luca Brecel in quarter-finals

    Video caption: 'I'd love to see him win it' O'Sullivan beaten by Brecel

    Watch as seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is knocked out of the 2023 World Snooker Championship by Belgian Luca Brecel at the Crucible.

  2. Snookered

    Catch comedians Des Clarke and Amy Matthews interview snooker stars, legends of the game and fellow super fans and hear the latest from the 2023 World Snooker Championship on Snookered.

  3. Match schedule

    Afternoon session - 13:00 BST

    Table 1: Luca Brecel v Si Jiahui

    Evening session - 19:00 BST

    Table 1: Mark Selby v Mark Allen

  4. How can I watch?

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    There is uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app every day, plus some coverage on the Red Button.

    10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted table feeds - BBC iPlayer

    10:00-11:15 - BBC Two

    13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

    14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted table feeds - BBC iPlayer

    19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

    19:00 - 22:30 - uninterrupted table feeds - BBC iPlayer

    20:00-21:00 - BBC Four

    Highlights

    23:15-00:05 - Highlights - BBC Two (starts 23:45 in Northern Ireland)

    00:05-02:05 - World Championship Extra - BBC Two (starts 00:35 in Northern Ireland)

  5. How to get into snooker

    Video caption: Get Inspired: How World Snooker is helping build confidence in the community

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye co-ordination.

    Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

