Mark Allen

Watch: World Snooker Championship - McGill v Si & Allen v Jones

  1. Match schedule

    Morning session - 10:00 BST

    Table 1: Anthony McGill v Si Jiahui

    Table 2: Mark Allen v Jak Jones

    Afternoon session - 14:30 BST

    Table 1: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Luca Brecel

    Table 2: Mark Selby v John Higgins

    Evening session - 19:00 BST

    Table 1: Anthony McGill v Si Jiahui

    Table 2: Mark Selby v John Higgins

  2. The Snooker World Championship

    Video caption: World Snooker Championship: Kyren Wilson makes maximum 147 break against Ryan Day

    The World Championship was established in 1927 and is snooker's largest event.

    It has been hosted in its modern form at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.

    It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.

    The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (seven titles).

  3. How to get into snooker

    Video caption: Get Inspired: How World Snooker is helping build confidence in the community

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye co-ordination.

    Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

