Watch: World Snooker Championship - Lisowski v Saengkham & Wilson v Slessor

Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Judd Trump18-13 in last year's final to match Stephen Hendry's record of seven world titles.

O'Sullivan became the oldest world champion in Crucible history at 46-years-old, eclipsing Ray Reardon, who won his sixth title aged 45 in 1978.

Trump won six of the eight afternoon session frames to battle back to 14-11.

But O'Sullivan sealed his victory and the £500,000 top prize as he took four of the evening's first six frames.