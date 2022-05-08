Watch: World Seniors Championship - Lilley v Walker & Lines v White

Fresh off the back of the World Snooker Championship,\nit is the turn of the seniors to take centre\nstage at the world famous Crucible. The best players, who are all 40 years old and over,\nwill battle it out in an increased field of 24 competitors to be crowned the\nSeniors Snooker champion. The tournament gets underway with the\nfirst-round matches on Wednesday, 4 May and will conclude with the best of a\nnine-frame final on Sunday, 8 May.
What is the World Seniors Snooker Championship?
Who is playing who in the World Seniors Snooker Championship?
Schedule
Semi-finals
Games played on Sunday afternoon
David Lilley (Eng) v Lee Walker (Wal)
Peter Lines (Eng) v Jimmy White (Eng)
Final
Played on Sunday evening
Results
Quarter-finals
Ken Doherty (Ire) 2-4 Lee Walker (Wal)
David Lilley (Eng) 4-0 Michael Holt (Eng)
Jimmy White (Eng) 4-1 Rory McLeod (Jam)
Peter Lines (Eng) 4-1 Nigel Bond (Eng)
Second round
David Lilley (Eng) 3-2 Philip Williams (Wal)
Ken Doherty (Ire) 3-1 Wayne Cooper (Eng)
Stephen Hendry (Sco) 0-3 Lee Walker (Wal)
Michael Holt (Eng) 3-1 Darren Morgan (Wal)
Jimmy White (Eng) 3-0 Wael Talaat (Egy)
John Parrott (Eng) 0-3 Nigel Bond (Eng)
Joe Johnson (Eng) 1-3 Rory McLeod (Jam)
Peter Lines (Eng) 3-0 Gary Filtness (Eng)
First round
Lee Walker (Wal) 3-0 Tony Knowles (Eng)
Bob Chaperon (Can) 1-3 Philip Williams (Wal)
Rory McLeod (Jam) 3-0 Frank Sarsfield (Ire)
Darren Morgan (Wal) 3-2 Patrick Wallace (NI)
Ahmed Aly (US) 1-3 Wayne Cooper (Eng)
Nigel Bond (Eng) 3-0 Stuart Watson (Eng)
Wael Talaat (Egy) 3-0 Maria Catalano (Eng)
Michael Judge (Ire) 1-3 Gary Filtness (Eng)
How can I watch the World Seniors Snooker Championship?
BBC iPlayer
Coverage of the 2022 World Seniors Snooker Championship will be available on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
All of the competition will be available live and on catch-up for 30 days.
Full coverage details:
Sunday, 8 May
13:00-17:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
How to get into Snooker
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.