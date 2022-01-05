Watch: UK Seniors Snooker Championship - White, Doherty & Hendry in action

There is plenty of pedigree in the field, with five former world champions in action.
Seven-time Crucible winner Stephen Hendry leads the way, while Ken Doherty, John Parrott (knocked out), Joe Johnson and Cliff Thorburn (knocked out) will also be aiming to add the UK Seniors title to their collection of silverware.
Last year's World Seniors finalists, runner-up Jimmy White and champion David Lilley, are also in the last 16, while 2021 UK Seniors champion Michael Judge (knocked out) returns to defend his title.
When are they playing?
Quarter-finals - draw & schedule
Afternoon session: Peter Lines v Kuldesh Johal followed by Joe Johnson (7) v David Lilley (2)
Evening session: Jimmy White (3) v Wayne Cooper followed by Stephen Hendry (5) v Ken Doherty (4)
Semi-finals and final on Friday, 7 January
(Tournament seedings in brackets)
How can I watch the World Seniors Snooker Championship?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Coverage of the 2022 UK Seniors Snooker Championship will be available on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
All of the competition will be available live and on catch-up for 30 days.
Full coverage details:
Thursday 6, January
12:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Friday 7, January
12:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
How to get into snooker
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Which big names are in action?
There is plenty of pedigree in the field, with five former world champions in action.
Seven-time Crucible winner Stephen Hendry leads the way, while Ken Doherty, John Parrott (knocked out), Joe Johnson and Cliff Thorburn (knocked out) will also be aiming to add the UK Seniors title to their collection of silverware.
Last year's World Seniors finalists, runner-up Jimmy White and champion David Lilley, are also in the last 16, while 2021 UK Seniors champion Michael Judge (knocked out) returns to defend his title.
When are they playing?
Quarter-finals - draw & schedule
Afternoon session: Peter Lines v Kuldesh Johal followed by Joe Johnson (7) v David Lilley (2)
Evening session: Jimmy White (3) v Wayne Cooper followed by Stephen Hendry (5) v Ken Doherty (4)
Semi-finals and final on Friday, 7 January
(Tournament seedings in brackets)
How can I watch the World Seniors Snooker Championship?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Coverage of the 2022 UK Seniors Snooker Championship will be available on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
All of the competition will be available live and on catch-up for 30 days.
Full coverage details:
Thursday 6, January
12:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Friday 7, January
12:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
How to get into snooker
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.