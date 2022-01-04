Joe Johnson

Watch: UK Seniors Snooker Championship - Hendry, Thornburn & Johnson in action

All times stated are UK

  1. Which big names are in action?

    There is plenty of pedigree in the field, with five former world champions in action.

    Seven-time Crucible winner Stephen Hendry leads the way, while Ken Doherty, John Parrott, Joe Johnson and Cliff Thorburn will also be aiming to add the UK Seniors title to their collection of silverware.

    Last year's World Seniors finalists, runner-up Jimmy White and champion David Lilley, are also in the last 16, while 2021 UK Seniors champion Michael Judge returns to defend his title.

    Stephen Hendry & Jimmy White
  2. When are they playing?

    Round of 16 - draw & schedule

    Wednesday, 5 January

    Afternoon session: Joe Johnson (7) v Rod Lawler followed by Cliff Thorburn (8) v Kuldesh Johal

    Evening session: David Lilley (2) v Philip Williams followed by Stephen Hendry (5) v Barry Pinches

    Quarter-finals to be played on Thursday, 6 January, before semi-finals and final on Friday, 7 January

    (Tournament seedings in brackets)

  3. How can I watch the World Seniors Snooker Championship?

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Coverage of the 2022 UK Seniors Snooker Championship will be available on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    All of the competition will be available live and on catch-up for 30 days.

    Full coverage details:

    Wednesday 5, January

    12:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Thursday 6, January

    12:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Friday 7, January

    12:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00­ - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

  4. How to get into snooker

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.

    Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

