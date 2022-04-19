Watch: World Snooker Championship - Wilson v Ding & Higgins v Un-Nooh

Video content Video caption: Watch the best shots as Mark Selby beat Shaun Murphy to win the snooker World Championship Watch the best shots as Mark Selby beat Shaun Murphy to win the snooker World Championship

Last year saw Mark Selby claim his fourth World Championship title with an 18-15 victory over Shaun Murphy as crowds returned to The Crucible.

After a behind closed doors tournament in 2020 – one that was held in August rather than the traditional April because of the Coronavirus pandemic – Leicester’s Selby moved to within three Crucible crowns of Stephen Hendry's record of seven.

He is level with John Higgins and two behind Ronnie O'Sullivan, Steve Davis and Ray Reardon.

Selby goes into this year’s tournament as the second-ranked player behind O’Sullivan.