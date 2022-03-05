Watch: Welsh Open - Trump v Vafaei plus Trump in semi-final action

The game's top stars including Mark Selby, John Higgins, Mark Williams, Neil Robertson, Judd Trump and O'Sullivan will all be competing for this year's Ray Reardon Trophy at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.
Matches are best of seven frames for the first three rounds, best of nine in the quarter-finals, best of 11 in the semi-finals and then best of 17 in the final.
The champion will collect a first prize of £70,000.
How to watch the Welsh Open Snooker on the BBC
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Saturday, 5 March
Semi-finals live coverage
13:15-16:30 - BBC One Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app (not Red Button)
19:00-22:00 - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Highlights - 23:05-23:50 - BBC Two Wales
Sunday, 6 March
Final live coverage
13:15-16:30 - BBC One Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
19:00-22:00 - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
How to get into snooker
BBC Sport
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.
And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club.
English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a club finder to locate your local snooker venue.
To find a club in other areas of the UK please contact the national snooker federations of Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland..
