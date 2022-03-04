Jack Lisowski

Watch: Welsh Open - Lisowski v Carter, before Trump v Robertson

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What is the Welsh Open 2022?

    Video content

    Video caption: 'I just never stopped believing in myself' - Brown celebrates shock Welsh Open triumph

    The 2022 Welsh Open takes place from 28 February to 6 March and will be live on BBC Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

    Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown returns to defend the title he won last year when he shocked Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-8 in the final.

    The game's top stars including Mark Selby, John Higgins, Mark Williams, Neil Robertson, Judd Trump and O'Sullivan will all be competing for this year's Ray Reardon Trophy at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.

    Matches are best of seven frames for the first three rounds, best of nine in the quarter-finals, best of 11 in the semi-finals and then best of 17 in the final.

    The champion will collect a first prize of £70,000.

  2. How to watch the Welsh Open Snooker on the BBC

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Friday, 4 March

    Quarter-finals live coverage

    Live coverage - 13:00-16:30 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Highlights - 23:05-23:50 - BBC Two Wales

    Saturday, 5 March

    Semi-finals live coverage

    13:15-16:30 - BBC One Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app (not Red Button)

    19:00-22:00 - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Highlights - 23:05-23:50 - BBC Two Wales

    Sunday, 6 March

    Final live coverage

    13:15-16:30 - BBC One Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    19:00-22:00 - BBC Two Wales, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

  3. How to get into snooker

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: Get Inspired: How World Snooker is helping build confidence in the community

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

    And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club.

    English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a club finder to locate your local snooker venue.

    To find a club in other areas of the UK please contact the national snooker federations of Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland..

