Watch: UK Snooker Championship - Kyren Wilson v Luca Brecel & Barry Hawkins v Zhao Xintong

The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.

The 2021 edition of the UK Snooker Championship returns to its regular home at the York Barbican after being held at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes last year due to Covid restrictions.

The tournament was previously held in York from 2001-2006 and returned in 2011 after being held in Telford for four years.