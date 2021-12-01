Watch: UK Snooker Championship - Lisowski v Vafaei & Hawkins v Selt

The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple
What is the UK Snooker Championship?
The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.
The 2021 edition of the UK Snooker Championship returns to its regular home at the York Barbican after being held at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes last year due to Covid restrictions.
The tournament was previously held in York from 2001-2006 and returned in 2011 after being held in Telford for four years.
BBC coverage
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
BBC Sport has comprehensive live coverage of the UK Championship from the second round onwards live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TV, iPlayer, online and the BBC Sport app from Saturday, 27 November through to the final on Sunday, 5 December
Thursday 2 December
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two and iPlayer
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30 - Uninterrupted coverage - Red Button One and iPlayer
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - Highlights - BBC Two
00:05-02:05 - UK Championship Extra - BBC Two
How to get into snooker
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.
And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club.
The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a club finder to locate your local snooker venue.
To find a club in other areas of the UK please contact the national snooker federations of Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.