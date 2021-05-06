Watch: World Seniors Snooker Championship - White, Parrott & Doherty in action

Mark Selby became a four-time World Champion by beating Shaun Murphy on Monday in front of a sell-out crowd at the Crucible.
Next up it's the turn of the seniors to take to the table in the Senior World Championships as the famous venue in Sheffield will play host to some of snooker's biggest names who have a shot at further glory.
Jimmy White won the title last time out and will defend it in a field of 16.
Starting on Thursday, 6 May, the tournament gets underway from the last-16 stage and will conclude with the final on Sunday, 9 May.
Who is taking part?
Defending champion Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry will headline the tournament.
White faces Tony Knowles, while Hendry plays Patsy Fagan in the last-16.
Other big names playing include Ken Doherty, John Parrott, Dennis Taylor and Joe Johnson.
The last-16 full draw:
Jimmy White v Tony Knowles
Lee Walker 2-3 Darren Morgan
Igor Figueiredo v John Parrott
Stephen Hendry 3-0 Patsy Fagan
Michael Judge 2-3 Patrick Wallace
Barry Pinches v Dennis Taylor
David Lilley 3-1 Philip Williams
Ken Doherty v Joe Johnson
How can I watch the World Seniors Snooker Championship?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Coverage of the 2021 World Seniors Snooker Championship will be available on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
All of the competition will be available live and on catch-up for 30 days.
Full coverage details:
Friday, 7 May
12:00-16:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 8 May
12:00-16:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button (12:15-15:00 and 19:00-23:00), BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 9 May
12:00-16:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
