Watch: World Snooker Championship - O'Sullivan & Murphy in action

World number one Judd Trump strolled into the second round of the World Championship with a routine 10-4 win over qualifier Liam Highfield. The 2019 champion resumed with a 7-2 advantage and continued his good form with breaks of 51, 50 and 84 helping stretch his lead to 9-3. A stunning 138 by Stoke-based Highfield prolonged the match, but Trump's eighth score of more than 50 sealed victory. Bristolian Trump, who faces Dave Gilbert in the last 16, is now assured of remaining as world number one at the end of the season, no matter what happens for the rest of the tournament. Read the full report from that match here .
Trump seals routine win
Owen Phillips
BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
Last time out
Last year’s final saw Ronnie O'Sullivan claim his sixth World Championship title with a dominant 18-8 victory over Kyren Wilson at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.
O'Sullivan draws level with Ray Reardon and boyhood hero Steve Davis on world crowns, and surpasses Stephen Hendry on the all-time list of ranking event wins with a record 37 titles.
Although Wilson battled back to 10-7, O'Sullivan wrested total control with a run of eight frames on Sunday.
O'Sullivan, 44, is the oldest champion since Reardon, who was 45 in 1978.
It was the biggest winning margin in a final since 2008, when O'Sullivan defeated Ali Carter by the same scoreline.
Read the full report here.
Today's matches
Thursday 22 April
13:00
First Round: Shaun Murphy 4-5 Mark Davis
Second Round: Ronnie O'Sullivan v Anthony McGill
19:00
First Round: Mark Selby 8-1 Kurt Maflin
Second Round: Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski
All times are BST and subject to change.
How can I watch the World Championship?
All times are BST and subject to late changes
BBC iPlayer
Full BBC TV and online listings for day six of the World Snooker Championship.
Thursday 22 April
Live coverage
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & mobile app
Highlights
23:30-00:20 - BBC Two (00:30-01:20, BBC Two NI)
03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
World Championship Extra
00:20-02:20 - BBC Two (01:20-02:20, BBC Two NI)
04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)
What is it?
2021 World Snooker Championship
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (six titles).
The event returns to its usual spring dates after 2020’s edition was held in August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
