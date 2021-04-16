Ronnie O'Sullivan

Watch: World Snooker Championship - first round

Coverage,Schedule and Results

  1. Last time out

    Last year’s final saw Ronnie O'Sullivan claim his sixth World Championship title with a dominant 18-8 victory over Kyren Wilson at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

    O'Sullivan draws level with Ray Reardon and boyhood hero Steve Davis on world crowns, and surpasses Stephen Hendry on the all-time list of ranking event wins with a record 37 titles.

    Although Wilson battled back to 10-7, O'Sullivan wrested total control with a run of eight frames on Sunday.

    O'Sullivan, 44, is the oldest champion since Reardon, who was 45 in 1978.

    It was the biggest winning margin in a final since 2008, when O'Sullivan defeated Ali Carter by the same scoreline.

    Read the full report here.

  2. Today's matches

    Saturday 17th April

    10:00

    Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Joyce

    Yan Bingtao v Martin Gould

    14:30

    Stephen Maguire v Jamie Jones

    Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo

    19:00

    Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Joyce

    David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin

  3. When can I watch today?

    All times are BST and subject to late changes.

    BBC iPlayer

    Full BBC TV and online listings for day one of the World Snooker Championship.

    Live coverage

    13:15-16:00 - BBC One

    10:00-12:00 & 16:00-17:30 - BBC Two

    19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

    10:00-12:30, 16:20-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Red Button

    10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-22:30 - BBC Sport website & mobile app

    Highlights

    00:30-01:20 - BBC Two

    03:30-04:20, 06:20-07:10 & 09:10-10:00 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

    World Championship Extra

    01:20-03:20 - BBC Two

    04:20-06:20 & 07:10-09:10 - BBC Red Button (repeat)

  4. What is it?

    2021 World Snooker Championship

    The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.

    It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.

    The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (six titles).

    The event returns to its usual Spring dates after 2020’s edition was held in August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    World Snooker trophy
    Copyright: Getty Images
  5. How to get in to Snooker

    BBC Sport

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.

    Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

