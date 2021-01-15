Watch: Masters Snooker semi-finals - Bingham v Yan & Higgins v Gilbert

England's Stuart Bingham became the oldest Masters winner by defeating Ali Carter 10-8 in a thrilling and fluctuating final at Alexandra Palace.
Bingham, 43, claimed his second Triple Crown event title to go alongside his 2015 World Championship win.
Carter turned around a 5-3 deficit to lead 7-5, but world number 14 Bingham showed tremendous bottle to fight back.
He sealed victory with a nerveless break of 109 - his first century of the tournament ending Carter's hopes.
Bingham became the 24th different name on the Paul Hunter Trophy, collecting a record £250,000 winner's prize money.
What is the Masters?
The second of the so-called Triple Crown snooker events, the Masters is considered snooker’s most prestigious invitation tournament.
The 2021 tournament runs from January 10 to 19 with full coverage across the BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV and BBC iPlayer, plus coverage across the BBC Sport website and app.
The Masters has been held at Alexandra Palace in London since 2012 and was due to return to the iconic venue this January. But with the on-going Coronavirus pandemic it was moved to the Marshall Arena to follow strict Covid-19 regulations and there will not be any fans in attendance.
The Marshall Arena has hosted most of the World Snooker Tour’s events over the last few months allowing a safe environment for players and officials to work in.
This year's draw included seven former world champions - 2020 Masters winner Stuart Bingham, Shaun Murphy, Mark Williams, Mark Selby, John Higgins, Neil Robertson and current world and seven-times Masters champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.
But world number one Judd Trump was competing after testing positive for coronavirus.
How can I watch the Masters?
All times GMT and subject to late changes
BBC Sport
The BBC will bring you live coverage from the Marshall Arena on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Red Button, plus uninterrupted coverage on the BBC Sport website, app and on BBC iPlayer.
There will also be a daily highlights round-up and further extended coverage of the day's play with Masters Snooker Extra each evening.
Saturday, 16 January
Semi-finals
13:15 - Stuart Bingham (Eng) v Yan Bingtao (Chn)
19:00 - David Gilbert (Eng) v John Higgins (Sco)
BBC coverage
Live
13:15-16:30 - BBC One
16:30-17:30 & 19:00-22:20 - BBC Two
13:15-17:30 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Highlights
00:05-02:05 - Masters Snooker Extra - BBC Two
How to get into snooker
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get in to.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - you can do that here.
And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club.
The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a club finder to locate your local snooker venue.
