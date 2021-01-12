Watch: Masters Snooker - O'Sullivan v Ding, Higgins v Allen

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

UK champion Neil Robertson suffered a shock 6-5 defeat by debutant Yan Bingtao in the first round of the Masters in Milton Keynes.

Robertson took control with breaks of 81, 121 and 82 to lead 3-1, but China's Yan hit back with 123 to level at 3-3.

Robertson responded by going 5-3 in front, but Yan forced a decider which he snatched for an impressive win.