Watch: UK Snooker Championship - Trump v Walden & Xiao v Lisowski

The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.
The 2019 edition of the UK Snooker Championship was held at the York Barbican for the eighth successive year. This year due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the 2020 edition will be held at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. Early stages of the tournament had already been moved from The Barbican but it was decided at the start of November that the whole tournament should be hosted in Milton Keynes. The Marshall Arena has held all of snooker’s tournaments as part of its bio-secure bubble. The tournament was previously held in York from 2001-2006 and returned in 2011 after being held in Telford for four years.
How to get into snooker
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.
And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club.
The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides aclub finderto locate your local snooker venue.
To find a club in other areas of the UK please contact the national snooker federations of Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.
