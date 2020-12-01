Watch: UK Championship - Higgins v Zhou & Robertson v McGill

China's Ding Junhui won his third UK
Championship by dispatching Scotland's Stephen Maguire 10-6 in an absorbing
final featuring seven century breaks.
Ding, 32, had not won a ranking event since
2017 and last lifted the UK trophy a decade ago - four years after his first
triumph as a teenager.
Back-to-back centuries secured a 5-3
first-session lead and he sealed victory with successive tons.
Maguire made three tons in four frames, but
his poor start proved costly.
Ding, who won the first four frames in a
confident start, becomes only the fifth player to win the UK title on three or
more occasions.
What is the UK Snooker Championship?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple
Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.
The 2019 edition of the UK Snooker Championship was held at
the York Barbican for the eighth successive year. This year due to the Covid-19
Pandemic the 2020 edition will be held at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
Early stages of the tournament had already been moved from The Barbican but it
was decided at the start of November that the whole tournament should be hosted
in Milton Keynes. The Marshall Arena has held all of snooker’s tournaments as
part of its bio-secure bubble. The tournament
was previously held in York from 2001-2006 and returned in 2011 after being
held in Telford for four years.
How to get into snooker
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially,
snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your
focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or
ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the
game have been learnt - to do just that click here.
And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a
local snooker club.
The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a
club finder
to locate your local snooker venue.
To find a club in other areas of the UK please contact the
national snooker federations of Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
