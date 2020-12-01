Watch: UK Championship - Higgins v Zhou & Robertson v McGill

Video content Video caption: UK Championship: Ding Junhui beats Stephen Maguire to win title - best shots UK Championship: Ding Junhui beats Stephen Maguire to win title - best shots

China's Ding Junhui won his third UK Championship by dispatching Scotland's Stephen Maguire 10-6 in an absorbing final featuring seven century breaks.

Ding, 32, had not won a ranking event since 2017 and last lifted the UK trophy a decade ago - four years after his first triumph as a teenager.

Back-to-back centuries secured a 5-3 first-session lead and he sealed victory with successive tons.

Maguire made three tons in four frames, but his poor start proved costly.

Ding, who won the first four frames in a confident start, becomes only the fifth player to win the UK title on three or more occasions.