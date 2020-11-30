Watch: UK Championship third-round action

Video content Video caption: Davis: My 'mind-blowing' life in snooker Davis: My 'mind-blowing' life in snooker

Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club.

The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a club finder to locate your local snooker venue.

To find a club in other areas of the UK please contact the national snooker federations of Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.