Ronnie O'Sullivan in action at the UK Snooker Championship

Watch: UK Championship - Ursenbacher v O'Sullivan & Selby v Highfield

Full results, schedule and BBC coverage details

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Trump advances as champion Ding loses

    By Steve Sutcliffe

    BBC Sport

    Judd Trump

    World number one Judd Trump eases into the third round of the UK Championship as defending champion Ding Junhui is knocked out in a final-frame decider.

    Read more
  2. Last time out

    UK Snooker Championship 2019

    China's Ding Junhui won his third UK Championship by dispatching Scotland's Stephen Maguire 10-6 in an absorbing final featuring seven century breaks.

    Ding, 32, had not won a ranking event since 2017 and last lifted the UK trophy a decade ago - four years after his first triumph as a teenager.

    Back-to-back centuries secured a 5-3 first-session lead and he sealed victory with successive tons.

    Maguire made three tons in four frames, but his poor start proved costly.

    Ding, who won the first four frames in a confident start, became only the fifth player to win the UK title on three or more occasions.

  3. Today's live matches

    Second round (all times are GMT and subject to change)

    13:00: Alexander Ursenbacher v Ronnie O'Sullivan - Table One

    13:00: Mark Selby v Liam Highfield - Table Two

    19:00: Mark Joyce v Kyren Wilson - Table One

    19:00: Shaun Murphy v Elliott Slessor - Table Two

  5. What is the UK Snooker Championship?

    The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.

    The 2019 edition of the UK Snooker Championship was held at the York Barbican for the eighth successive year. This year due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the 2020 edition will be held at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

    Early stages of the tournament had already been moved from The Barbican but it was decided at the start of November that the whole tournament should be hosted in Milton Keynes.

    The Marshall Arena has held all of snooker’s tournaments as part of its bio-secure bubble. The tournament was previously held in York from 2001-2006 and returned in 2011 after being held in Telford for four years.

    Ding Junhui
    Copyright: Getty Images
  6. How to get into snooker

    BBC Sport

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

    And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club.

    The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a club finder to locate your local snooker venue.

    To find a club in other areas of the UK please contact the national snooker federations of Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

