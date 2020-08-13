Watch: World Snooker Championship semi-finals - O'Sullivan v Selby & Wilson v McGill

Ronnie O'Sullivan punches the table in frustration after missing a tough pink at the World Snooker Championship in his semi-final match against Mark Selby.
Ouch! O'Sullivan punches snooker table in frustration
Fans expected to be allowed in for final
Fans are expected to be allowed into the Crucible Theatre this weekend for the final of the World Snooker Championship, BBC Sport understands.
The government is set to announce shortly that the programme of pilots,which were paused at the end of July,can resume from this weekend.
That means the Crucible could welcome around 300 fans for the final two days.
More pilot events are due to be announced in the coming days, involving indoor and outdoor sports.
The government's ambition to allow a wider return of fans to sport from 1 October is still said to be on track.
Last time out
Last year’s final saw Judd Trump dismantle John Higgins 18-9 to claim his maiden World Championship title in one of the most breathtaking Crucible finals ever witnessed.
In a classic contest, the two shared a record 11 centuries and brought up the 100th ton of the tournament.
Trump took total control at 12-5 after the first day in Sheffield, helped by a run of winning eight straight frames.
Both missed chances of maximum breaks as Trump went 16-9 up, a lead he did not relinquish in the final session.
Read the full report here.
What is it?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
This is the first time the event will be held in August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
How to get into snooker
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.