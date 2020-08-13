Watch: World Snooker Championship semi-finals - O'Sullivan v Selby & Wilson v McGill

Rex Features Copyright: Rex Features

Fans are expected to be allowed into the Crucible Theatre this weekend for the final of the World Snooker Championship, BBC Sport understands.

The government is set to announce shortly that the programme of pilots,which were paused at the end of July,can resume from this weekend.

That means the Crucible could welcome around 300 fans for the final two days.

More pilot events are due to be announced in the coming days, involving indoor and outdoor sports.

The government's ambition to allow a wider return of fans to sport from 1 October is still said to be on track.