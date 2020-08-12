Watch: World Championship semi-finals - Wilson v McGill & O'Sullivan v Selby

Mark Selby had to battle hard to hold on to the coattails of Ronnie O'Sullivan, who finished 5-3 up after the opening session of their World Championship semi-final at the Crucible.
Five-time winner O'Sullivan, 44, looked comfortable in the opening stages as he raced into a 4-1 lead, but Selby summoned up the powers of resilience that led his to three world titles to reduce the arrears.
The match continues at 14:30 BST on Thursday.
Scotland's Anthony McGill opened up a surprise 6-2 lead over England's Kyren Wilson in the first session of their last-four encounter.
Eighth seed Wilson, 28, was highly fancied to progress after claiming an impressive 13-9 victory over defending champion Judd Trump in the previous round.
But he was knocked off his stride by McGill's blistering start, with the world number 39 claiming the first three frames and looking at home in his first World Championship semi-final.
Wilson continued to make uncharacteristic mistakes as the pair shared the next four frames before the Scotsman underlined his dominance, ending the session with a break of 92.
The match continues at 10:00 BST on Thursday.
Read the full report here of Wednesday's semi-final action.
Last time out
Last year’s final saw
Judd Trump dismantle John Higgins 18-9 to claim his maiden World Championship
title in one of the most breathtaking Crucible finals ever witnessed.
In a classic contest,
the two shared a record 11 centuries and brought up the 100th ton of the
tournament.
Trump took total
control at 12-5 after the first day in Sheffield, helped by a run of winning
eight straight frames.
Both missed chances of
maximum breaks as Trump went 16-9 up, a lead he did not relinquish in the final
session.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
O'Sullivan & McGill take early leads
Mark Selby had to battle hard to hold on to the coattails of Ronnie O'Sullivan, who finished 5-3 up after the opening session of their World Championship semi-final at the Crucible.
Five-time winner O'Sullivan, 44, looked comfortable in the opening stages as he raced into a 4-1 lead, but Selby summoned up the powers of resilience that led his to three world titles to reduce the arrears.
The match continues at 14:30 BST on Thursday.
Scotland's Anthony McGill opened up a surprise 6-2 lead over England's Kyren Wilson in the first session of their last-four encounter.
Eighth seed Wilson, 28, was highly fancied to progress after claiming an impressive 13-9 victory over defending champion Judd Trump in the previous round.
But he was knocked off his stride by McGill's blistering start, with the world number 39 claiming the first three frames and looking at home in his first World Championship semi-final.
Wilson continued to make uncharacteristic mistakes as the pair shared the next four frames before the Scotsman underlined his dominance, ending the session with a break of 92.
The match continues at 10:00 BST on Thursday.
Read the full report here of Wednesday's semi-final action.
Last time out
Last year’s final saw Judd Trump dismantle John Higgins 18-9 to claim his maiden World Championship title in one of the most breathtaking Crucible finals ever witnessed.
In a classic contest, the two shared a record 11 centuries and brought up the 100th ton of the tournament.
Trump took total control at 12-5 after the first day in Sheffield, helped by a run of winning eight straight frames.
Both missed chances of maximum breaks as Trump went 16-9 up, a lead he did not relinquish in the final session.
Read the full report here.
When can I watch today?
All times are BST and subject to late changes.
Thursday, 13 August
10:00-12:00, 13:00-18:00 & 18:55-20:00 - BBC Two
20:00-21:00 - BBC Four
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
00:30-01:20 - Highlights, BBC Two
What is it?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
This is the first time the event will be held in August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Get Inspired : How to get into snooker
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.