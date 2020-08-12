Watch: World Championship semi-finals - Wilson v McGill & O'Sullivan v Selby

Rex Features Copyright: Rex Features

Mark Selby had to battle hard to hold on to the coattails of Ronnie O'Sullivan, who finished 5-3 up after the opening session of their World Championship semi-final at the Crucible.

Five-time winner O'Sullivan, 44, looked comfortable in the opening stages as he raced into a 4-1 lead, but Selby summoned up the powers of resilience that led his to three world titles to reduce the arrears.

The match continues at 14:30 BST on Thursday.

Scotland's Anthony McGill opened up a surprise 6-2 lead over England's Kyren Wilson in the first session of their last-four encounter.

Eighth seed Wilson, 28, was highly fancied to progress after claiming an impressive 13-9 victory over defending champion Judd Trump in the previous round.

But he was knocked off his stride by McGill's blistering start, with the world number 39 claiming the first three frames and looking at home in his first World Championship semi-final.

Wilson continued to make uncharacteristic mistakes as the pair shared the next four frames before the Scotsman underlined his dominance, ending the session with a break of 92.

The match continues at 10:00 BST on Thursday.

Read the full report here of Wednesday's semi-final action.