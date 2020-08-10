Watch: World Snooker Championship - O'Sullivan trails Williams in quarter-final

Ronnie O'Sullivan's comments about the standard of snooker are "derogatory" to the game's younger players, says former world champion Ken Doherty.

Five-time winner O'Sullivan said he would have to "lose an arm and a leg to fall out of the top 50".

Doherty said: "Name another sportsman that would slag off the rest of the tour saying they are not that good.

"The standard is as high as ever. It may be a bit tongue-in-cheek but it is not nice. I think it is derogatory."

