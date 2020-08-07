Watch: World Snooker Championship - O'Sullivan follows Wilson & Robertson

Mark Selby makes a century break of 124 in the deciding frame as he beats Noppon Saengkham 13-12 to progress to the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship.
Watch: Selby's century break in winner-takes-all final frame
Last time out
Last year’s final saw Judd Trump dismantle John Higgins 18-9 to claim his maiden World Championship title in one of the most breathtaking Crucible finals ever witnessed.
In a classic contest, the two shared a record 11 centuries and brought up the 100th ton of the tournament.
Trump took total control at 12-5 after the first day in Sheffield, helped by a run of winning eight straight frames.
Both missed chances of maximum breaks as Trump went 16-9 up, a lead he did not relinquish in the final session.
Read the full report here.
When can I watch today?
All times are BST and subject to late changes.
Full BBC TV and online listings for day two of the World Snooker Championship.
Saturday, 8 August
13:15-16:30 - BBC One
10:00-12:00 & 16:30-17:30 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
23:15-00:05 - Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05 - World Championship Extra, BBC Two
What is it?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
This is the first time the event will be held in August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
