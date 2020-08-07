Watch: World Snooker Championship - O'Sullivan follows Wilson & Robertson

Video content Video caption: World Snooker Championship final: Record-breaking snooker and epic shots World Snooker Championship final: Record-breaking snooker and epic shots

Last year’s final saw Judd Trump dismantle John Higgins 18-9 to claim his maiden World Championship title in one of the most breathtaking Crucible finals ever witnessed.

In a classic contest, the two shared a record 11 centuries and brought up the 100th ton of the tournament.

Trump took total control at 12-5 after the first day in Sheffield, helped by a run of winning eight straight frames.

Both missed chances of maximum breaks as Trump went 16-9 up, a lead he did not relinquish in the final session.

